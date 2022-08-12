WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers.

This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 on the Evansdale Rec Fields adjacent to the Student Rec Center.

Tay Money, an artist known for her unmistakable Texas twang and catchy rhymes, opens the show at 5:45 p.m.

Huntington Beach’s Dirty Heads, a band that mizes hip-hop, reggae, rock and a laid-back SoCal attitude, will take to the stage around 6:25 p.m.

Following Dirty Heads will be Dustin Lynch at 7:50 p.m. According to Billboard, Lynch has built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music.

Rounding out FallFest will be Polo G, one of music’s top rising talents, at 9:15 p.m. He utilizes his music as an outlet to constructively verbalize the perils he and others have faced in impoverished communities with lyrics that focus on real-life struggles.

FallFest is free and open to all WVU students with a valid WVU student ID.

IDs will be swiped at the gates. Students with valid WVU Student IDs are permitted one guest age 17 and older. WVU students with guests may enter any gate. Guest tickets are not required, but guests should be prepared to show proof of age.

Buses will run continuously between the Mountainlair and the Braxton Tower portico from 4 p.m. until one hour after the concert concludes. The PRT will also run until one hour after the concert ends.

For those using Uber, Lyft or a taxi for transportation, drop-off and pickup will be at the intersection of Morrill Way and Rec Center Drive near WVU Short Term Lot ST1. Free parking will be available beginning at 4 p.m. in WVU Short Term Lot ST9 across from the Art Museum and in WVU Short Term Lot ST1 off Patteson Drive.

The clear bag policy will be enforced. Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size, small clutch bags, or plastic storage bags will be permitted.

Alcohol, smoking, glow sticks, selfie sticks, professional camera, video and audio recording, coolers and hard containers are prohibited at the event.

Click here for a complete list of event guidelines and restrictions.

