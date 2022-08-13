BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brandon Alexander Elam, 32, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Barrackville, WV on Tuesday August 9, 2022.Brandon was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1990.He is survived by his mother, Laura Johnson and stepfather, Bob Johnson of Barrackville. He is also survived by two sisters, Alyssa Greaver and Maegan Elam of Clarksburg; a brother, Isaac McClung of New York; two brother-in-laws, Josiah Greaver and Jeremy Hodge; two loving nieces, Aria and Elaina; a step-sister, Jasmine Johnson; maternal grandparents, Ken and Sara Gianettino; paternal grandmother, Millie Elam; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was looking forward to meeting his first nephew in October. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Elam. He was a 2008 Teays Valley Christian School graduate where he made several lifelong friends. He spent the majority of his adulthood living in New York City, making close friends, and working in the food and beverage industry. He drew people in with his witty and unexpected sense of humor. He was happiest when in the kitchen, holding a guitar, touching the keys of a piano, reading a book, or sharing music and stories with those he loved. At his core, he was a generous host and a curious knowledge-seeker and keeper. If he ever entertained you, educated you, served you or made you smile then please keep him in your memories.Following his wishes, he will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

