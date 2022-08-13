Clara Agnes Primm McCann

Clara Agnes Primm McCann
Clara Agnes Primm McCann(Picasa | Clara Agnes Primm McCann)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 13, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.She was married on May 17, 1956, to Eugene E. McCann, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.Mrs. McCann is survived by four children, Charles L. McCann of Clarksburg, Bruce E. McCann of Clarksburg, Melissa L. McCann of Clarksburg, WV, and Jason B. McCann and spouse Tyson of Grafton. She was grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Charles, Jamie, Heather, Ashley, Amber, Bea, Patty, Jacob, Ayden, and Isaiah; and a multitude of great grandchildren.  She is also survived by her brother, Charles Edgar Primm of Illinois.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa J. McCann.Mrs. McCann was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, and was a telephone operator with C & P/AT&T.  She was a member of Quiet Dell United Methodist Church.  She was a dedicated wife and mother and had a strong faith in God.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation 12:00 p.m.   Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

