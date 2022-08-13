Clarksburg Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Department shared on Facebook they are attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Luscion Michael Hosey, 17, last seen on August 4 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on S. 5th Street and Taft Street in Clarksburg.

Hosey is described as a white male, 5′10, 130 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, gray t-shirt, and white, red and black Nike shoes.

Police ask anyone with any information to call the non-emergency line at 304-626-4900, leave a message on the tip line (304-624-1625), or email Patrolman First Class Stires CStires@CityofClarksburgWV.com.

