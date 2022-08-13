Fundraiser held for unborn baby with rare condition

A family held a car wash for an unborn baby who has a rare condition.
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family held a car wash for an unborn baby who has a rare condition.

Colton and Alayna found out they were expecting a baby boy in February.

At Alayna’s 20 week anatomy scan, the doctors thought they found a heart defect and sent her to ruby memorial for high-risk pregnancy.

Around 24 weeks their baby boy was found to have CDH, a rare birth defect which allows the abdominal organs to move out of place.

They are raising money to relocate to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, where they specialize in these situations.

“We will be down there starting September 9th. We will be there an estimated 3 months. I’ll be taking a leave from work. They’ll both be coming and staying. We are praying for the best,” said Jackson.

John Hopkins Children’s hospital has the best known CDH doctors and team members. The Ronald McDonald house will be covering the cost of living for the family.

However their West Virginia insurance does not cover anything in Florida.

“We are all supporting them and trying to get them down there so Braxton can have the best care he can possibly have,” said Jackson

The family has also setup a GoFundMe for Braxton and will have another fundraiser later in August.

Braxton is due in October.

