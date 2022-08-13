Grafton Bearcats plan to rally behind new head coach Mickey Foley in 2022

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats enter this season following a playoff run under the final year of head coach Rich Bord.

Of course, that means there’s a new coach at the helm - Mickey Foley - but he’s not a traditional first year head coach.

“I talk to him almost every day in school,” said senior Arron Barker. “I go and eat lunch in his room. Me and him have a bond. I think it’s good when a coach and his players have a bond, and that’s what he has.”

Foley takes over the Bearcats as someone who has been in the community for ages. The players know him well, and they’re excited to get to work.

“It’s something new,” said Barker. “I think we needed something new, and I think we got what we needed.”

The Bearcats were a powerhouse offensively last season. Before the playoffs, Grafton averaged 37 points per game, and the team brings back a lot of great leadership.

“Our older kids who have been here for a while have been doing a really good job of being coaches on the field,” said coach Foley. “Instructing the young guys and making sure that they’re going to the right places. If they’re having a hard time picking up some things, an older kid can help them out and get them where they need to go.”

Grafton won 7 straight games on the way to the playoffs last season. A streak like that has to have a good recipe.

“We’ve been working harder,” said senior Alex Hess. “I’ve never worked so hard in my life playing this sport, and coach’s pushing us. I think we’re in a good spot.”

As Foley begins his first season at the helm, the Bearcats will look to thrive off of their camaraderie.

“I think it is great that we get to work with the younger guys because they in the next few years they will know what it’s like,” said Barker. “They’ll be able to come up and it’ll make them better working with us.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.