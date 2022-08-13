BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Ford Carpenter, 72, formerly of Weston, WV passed away in the comfort of his home in Parkersburg on Thursday, August 11, 2022. James was born in Weston on May 2, 1950, a son of Evelyn Mardell Cayton Moneypenny and the late Cecil Ford Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Kenneth Lee Moneypenny; and one brother, William “Bill” Moneypenny. In addition to his mother, Evelyn Moneypenny, forever cherishing their memories of James are his two children: James Carpenter and wife, Tracie, of Parkersburg, and Lori Williams and significant other, Tim Adams, of Belpre, OH; two brothers: Ronnie Carpenter and wife, Peggy, of Winchester, VA, and Chuck Moneypenny and wife, Tina, of West Union; four grandchildren: Makayla Miller and husband, Austin, Halee Williams, Olivia Carpenter, and Drew Williams; one great-grandchild, Adalyn Miller, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1968, James enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. He worked for over twenty years as an Iron Worker for Local 787 in Parkersburg. James was Christian by faith and was a member of the Weston Masonic Lodge #10 A.F. & A.M. He enjoyed shooting guns and hunting deer. What James loved most was being a Papaw to his grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Alfred officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. All are invited to a gathering at Lamberts Winery following the services.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James Ford Carpenter and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

