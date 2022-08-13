Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | August 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning began with clear skies and brisk, below-average temperatures. As the day progressed, clouds started to build in from the NW, and even a little bit of light shower activity moved through. These showers pushed in a bit quicker than anticipated from the low-pressure system we’ve been keeping our eyes on for future precipitation chances. So as that low continues to come nearer, rain chances will increase over the next few days. Tomorrow is likely to see a few light, scattered showers, but most of the day will just be cloudy. After sunset, rain might become a bit more widespread, but still remain fairly light. Clouds will persist Monday morning as we get a short break from the precipitation, but daytime heating will bring about scattered storms by the afternoon and early evening. This activity will steadily die off after sunset, but this process is likely to repeat on Tuesday. Beyond that, the forecast becomes a little more uncertain. Rain chances will continue through the rest of the week, but will be low, as it’s unclear how long it will take for this low-pressure system to move out of our area. Despite the multiple days of rain chances, most models are indicating rain accumulation over this period to be low-- around an inch, give or take. Compare that to this past Thursday when Clarksburg recorded 1.2 inches in a 2-hour window... so hey, we’ll take it.

Tonight: A few scattered showers possible. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Light scattered showers; otherwise, cloudy. High: 76

Monday: Afternoon scattered storms likely. High: 77

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 76

