WVU fan day gives Mountaineer faithful a chance to meet the team

1500 in attendance for the event
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was fan day in Morgantown Saturday for Mountaineer football fans. 1500 people were in attendance to meet the team and get autographs from their favorite players. For some fans, Morgantown is home, but for the freshman class of 2022, the first football matchup is one for the ages.

“I grew up in a split household between Pitt and West Virginia,” said WVU freshman student Philip Dennis. “I’d be walking around in a Pitt sweatshirt and they’d be like no, wear this. I put my West Virginia hoodie on and they say no, wear this. It’s gonna feel great whenever we beat ‘em, I know that.”

“This team is everything,” said Morgantown resident John Casadia. “I graduated in ‘90, I was here in the ‘80s. I’ve been to Backyard Brawls and all of the games and it means a lot.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Students cheer as Louis the Child performs at FallFest Aug. 20, 2019, the last time the annual...
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
Witness recalls hearing 'sonic boom' before Marion Co. plane crash
Witness recalls hearing “sonic boom” before Marion County plane crash

Latest News

Grafton Bearcats
Grafton Bearcats plan to rally behind new head coach Mickey Foley in 2022
North Marion Football
North Marion football returns dominant defensive core
East Fairmont Football Preview
East Fairmont football’s drive fueled by their seniors, taste of success and coach staff
Mountain State lacrosse creating more opportunities for the sport
Mountain State Lacrosse growing the sport in WV, representing the state