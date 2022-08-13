WVU fan day gives Mountaineer faithful a chance to meet the team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was fan day in Morgantown Saturday for Mountaineer football fans. 1500 people were in attendance to meet the team and get autographs from their favorite players. For some fans, Morgantown is home, but for the freshman class of 2022, the first football matchup is one for the ages.

“I grew up in a split household between Pitt and West Virginia,” said WVU freshman student Philip Dennis. “I’d be walking around in a Pitt sweatshirt and they’d be like no, wear this. I put my West Virginia hoodie on and they say no, wear this. It’s gonna feel great whenever we beat ‘em, I know that.”

“This team is everything,” said Morgantown resident John Casadia. “I graduated in ‘90, I was here in the ‘80s. I’ve been to Backyard Brawls and all of the games and it means a lot.”

