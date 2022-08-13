WVU offensive line fueled by Mountain State natives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, the offensive line for the Mountaineers has been a talking point. Three players: Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum are from West Virginia.

As Milum reflected on his recruitment, he noted the reasons why he stayed in West Virginia and what it means to play alongside guys who made the same choice.

“To be able to play for your home state, that’s really special,” said Milum. “It felt like home, they always took care of me and my family when I was here. It was a home atmosphere. It’s amazing. Honestly. Because West Virginia, people like football. High school’s don’t really get recognized the way they should be. There’s good football here in the state, and it’s honestly exciting to see people from this state play.”

