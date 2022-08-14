Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

Falling prices are giving Americans a little bit of relief, but overall inflation is still close to its highest level in four decades. (CNN, AAA.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students cheer as Louis the Child performs at FallFest Aug. 20, 2019, the last time the annual...
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
Witness recalls hearing 'sonic boom' before Marion Co. plane crash
Witness recalls hearing “sonic boom” before Marion County plane crash

Latest News

Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says