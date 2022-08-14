Back-to-School pool party held for special needs kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A back-to-school party for a good cause.

With students heading back to school soon, what better way to start the school year off with a pool party at the Glenville state pool?

This isn’t just any pool party. It’s for a great cause, kids with special needs.

Amber Dodd is a mother to a child who has autism. She says it’s okay that they are different, but they are also just like everyone else.

She is raising money for the special needs kids of Gilmer County.

“It has taken me many years to understand how he is devolving. I’ve never been around autistic kids before, so it’s a new adventure.”

Dodd even has advice to parents who have a special needs child. “Patience, lots and lots of patience let them explore on their own.”

Coming from a small town, Dodd says she wants to do something fun for the kids. Her son Benjamin is 6 years old and he is still learning.

“Their learning their senses. There just different. They’re more visual. They have sensitive hearing. They have sensitive taste. Sometimes they can be loud and they don’t even know it. They talk a lot. Some have ADHD. It just depends.”

There isn’t a specific amount of money Dodd is raising. She just hopes the kids have fun.

