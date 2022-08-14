Fatal accident closes portion of 1-79

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident has resulted in a fatality on I-79, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News.

Officials say the accident occurred between mile markers 143 and 146 on I-79 southbound. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

That portion of I-79 is closed until further notice.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

