Gilmer County Titans look to continue playoff success

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Gilmer County Titans return to the field this season after a huge win in the playoffs last year. The team shocked the state, upsetting the number one seed as the 16th seeded team. With that in mind, the team is looking to build on recent historical success.

“The last two years is the second time in school history that we have had winning seasons back-to-back,” said senior Cadence Miller.

When you think about a team capable of historical success, it starts with a solid foundation. For a team that lost so many seniors this season, the new class is ready to fill in as role models

“We learned a lot from the last guys, how to be leaders,” said senior Noah Hamrick. “We’re just trying to leave the same footsteps that they did for us. Being a senior, I was the younger guy two years ago, one year ago, so how I looked up to them is how I try to be the same role model they were for me.”

The bond seen in single A schools is one that most teams should strive for. Everyone knows everyone, and everyone has a bond as well.

“A lot of times, a lot of us seniors that are on the team, we will go out and eat pretty regularly,” said Miller. “We go hang out and whatnot. I mean everyone in school knows, if you play football, it’s a bond.”

“They’re like family out here man,” said senior Cole Cogar. “The relationship that you develop on a football field is a relationship like no other.”

As the Titans get younger, the senior class sees sparks from the teams younger talent.

“We have a team that has a lot of skill for a young team,” said Hamrick. “We don’t necessarily have as much experience, but I think we have a lot of raw talent.

But after one of the biggest wins in school history, one thing is at the forefront for a plan to run it back.

“It’ll take hard work just like it did last year,” said Cogar. “The guys last year had been playing since they were freshmen, so we’ve gotta get the Freshmen in and get them ready.”

