Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | August 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a bit of a dreary Sunday that almost makes you second guess if we skipped over to autumn already. Temperatures made it to the mid-70s earlier in the afternoon, but with the onset of more widespread showers, those dropped to the 60s. With continual cloud cover, temperatures won’t fall much more overnight, only heading down to the low 60s in the lowlands and mid to upper 50s in the mountains. Rain tonight will taper off towards our northern counties, but towards the southwest (namely Gilmer, Braxton, and Webster Counties), rain might be ongoing for a bit longer, fizzling out sometime in the wee hours of Monday morning. Some of that rain could get heavy at times, so we’ll be watching that area closely. All of us look to get a brief break from the rain through Monday morning, but daytime heating and convection will allow for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms to scatter across the area for the afternoon and early evening, especially in the mountains. As is standard with this type of activity, things will steadily die off after sunset. Overnight, clouds will persist again, keeping Tuesday morning lows around the same as tomorrow morning’s. There may be a few light, isolated showers Tuesday morning, but generally it will be similar to Monday, where daytime heating sparks up activity in the afternoon and early evening, again losing energy after sunset. Tuesday’s activity is looking to be centered a bit farther west than Monday’s, so some areas to the east may only see a few showers. Rainfall totals from now through Tuesday night are a little questionable; most models have our area staying around an inch of rain total, whereas others show a lot more in Gilmer, Braxton, Webster County areas that may see more of that rain tonight. Flooding is hoping to not be much of an issue, but we’ll be watching out for it regardless. The rest of the week will be calmer, but the chance of a stray shower or storm lingers each afternoon. Temperatures will be at or below average all week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; stray showers possible. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. High: 77

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 76

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun; stray afternoon storms possible. High: 79

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.