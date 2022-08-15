16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury.

A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized criminal enterprise.”

The suspects are facing a variety of charges, including using a firearm during the commission of a felony, kidnapping, and even attempted murder.

They’re also accused of several drug-related charges including the alleged manufacturing and possession of both meth and fentanyl.

The charges stem back as far as 2018.

Danny Tucker of the Mannington area was arrested along with Brittany Efaw last October.

Court documents obtained by 5 News allege several of the criminal charges took place at Tucker’s Marion county home.

While information available in the documents is limited they allege Tucker, along with several others who have been arrested, lured a man to Tucker’s home where they then beat, stabbed and shot him.

Several of the 16 are also accused of beating and shooting another man. Both alleged attacks occurred last August.

It’s not clear whether or not these attacks are related to drug deals.

5 news reached out to the Marion County Sheriffs Department, but they declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

5 news also reached out to the prosecuting attorney’s office for comment, but was unable to obtain a statement before airing this story.

The following is a list of the people facing all or some of the charges in the 19 count indictment:

Daniel C. Tucker

Megan Tucker

Steven C. Tucker

Jason Jones

Frankie L. Smith

Angela Smith

Daija Marie Weekley

Brittany Efaw

David S. Layman

Ethan R. Gibson

Stacey L. Thompson Jr.

Joseph M. Slater Jr.

Jason Scruggs

Drake Deonte Dodson-Williams

Thomas Wilson

Mickey W. Swisher

Michael David Handley

