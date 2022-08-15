Beverly Ann Matheny, 71, of Bridgeport passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Henry F. and Jeanne Alice Cunningham Lyon. She is survived by her husband, Rick L. Matheny, whom she married on March 25, 1977. Also surviving are three daughters, Ashley Edgell and her husband Jason of Bridgeport, Erin Vaughn and her husband Dave of Good Hope and Kacey Brozenick and her husband Toby of Bridgeport; seven grandchildren, Jackson and Scarlett Edgell, Arelynn Vaughn, and Quinn, Ruby, Sylvia, and Teagan Brozenick; and two brothers, Steve Lyon and his wife Fran of Lancaster, OH and Scott Lyon and his wife Cathy of Bridgeport. Mrs. Matheny attended the Grace Baptist Church in Bridgeport. She loved the Lord and taught her children and grandchildren about our Christ family. Beverly was a selfless and devoted wife, Momma and Mawmaw and had a radiant smile. She was a sweet, humble woman who appreciated the simple things. She enjoyed every minute surrounded by friends and family and spending time in her Tennessee home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Vaughn officiating. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

