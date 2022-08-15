Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to West Virginia

The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, November 19,...
The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) – The worlds of rock and country will collide in November as Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert bring their tour to West Virginia.

The two are joining forces for a Fall US arena tour.

The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, November 19.

The tour’s special guest is Cory Marks.

Fan club pre-sales for both artists begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. All other pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 18.

General tickets go sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 19.

