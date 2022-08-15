Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) – The worlds of rock and country will collide in November as Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert bring their tour to West Virginia.

The two are joining forces for a Fall US arena tour.

The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, November 19.

The tour’s special guest is Cory Marks.

Fan club pre-sales for both artists begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. All other pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 18.

General tickets go sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 19.

