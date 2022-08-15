Drugs, loaded firearm found in home within reach of teen, man charged

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man was charged after officers said they found illegal drugs and a loaded firearm within reach of a teen in his home.

Officers with the Westover Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Aug. 6, according to a criminal complaint.

While searching the home occupied by Wallace Booth, 29, and a 16-year-old juvenile, officers found “a large amount of schedule I and II narcotics” inside Booth’s bedroom that were not secure and easily accessible. Deputies also found a fully loaded firearm that was easily accessible to the teen.

The report also says a schedule I narcotic was found in the teen’s bedroom.

Booth is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction, officers said.

Booth has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

