Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon.

Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name.

Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children.

In the few days it has been up, nearly $11,000 has been raised.

Click here to get involved.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE: Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.