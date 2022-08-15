Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon.

Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name.

Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children.

In the few days it has been up, nearly $11,000 has been raised.

