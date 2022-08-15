Glenville State kicks off fall 2022 semester

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students marked the first day of fall 2022 semester classes on Monday.

Last week, new students took part in New Pioneer Orientation, a program designed to help them create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect with the caring and dedicated professionals across campus and become informed of the services the institution provides.

Students also had the opportunity to finalize course schedules, meet new friends and take part in several activities.

Returning students used Saturday and Sunday to move into their residence hall rooms in preparation for the first day of classes.

“This is an exciting time in the lives of our Pioneers,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “With the beginning of a new academic year, we are all excited to welcome everyone to Glenville State University as these students work to complete their degrees. Our faculty and staff are ready for this new semester and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for these bright, talented students.”

Several activities and events are planned for students throughout the first week of classes.

