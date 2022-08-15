Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weekend started out nice and sunny, before a low-pressure system and cold front brought rain showers to NCWV on Sunday. Today, the low-pressure system will still linger close to the Mountain State, and combined with daytime heating, this results in showers and even an isolated storm in the afternoon. This afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms pop-up during that time. Most of them take place in the mountains, but a few showers move into the lowlands. Some of them could be intense enough to cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas, especially in the mountains. So the National Weather Service has Randolph and Webster counties under a Flood Watch from 2 PM to 11 PM. So we are watching carefully. Winds will be light and come from the north, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. During the late-evening hours, daytime heating goes away, and so rain showers will die out, leaving behind cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow, scattered showers will pop-up during the late-morning, lasting throughout the afternoon. Most of them will be in the lowlands, but we can’t rule out rain chances in the mountains. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s in some areas. Our region should take a break from the rain on Wednesday, as a cold front stays south of our region. The quiet, mild weather lasts through Thursday and even into Friday as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Then heading into the weekend, another low-pressure system and cold front will lift in, bringing more showers, and even a few thunderstorms. So we will see some rain this weekend. Rain chances and mostly cloudy conditions will last even into next week. In short, today and tomorrow will bring mild temperatures and rain chances, before our region takes a break from the rain later this week.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in parts of our region. Most of the rain will be in the mountains, but a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the lowlands. A few showers and storms could be intense, so we are watching. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy afternoon, with a chance of storms. High: 78.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain tonight, especially before midnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy night. Low: 62.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with more showers during the afternoon, especially in the lowlands. So some areas will see rain. Besides that, winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy afternoon, with some rain. High: 78.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, but barring an isolated shower, most of us should stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s (only a few degrees below-average), thanks in part to increase sunshine. Overall, expect a warm, quiet day. High: 81.

