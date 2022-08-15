Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 15th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone! It is cloudy and wet out there today. Most of the rain showers have been in the higher elevations, but we could see some of those showers moving more to the west by the end of the evening. Flood watches are in effect currently for Randolph and Webster County till 11 pm this evening. We really haven’t seen much of a break from the wet weather and most of our towns and cities are above average for the month in precipitation. Tomorrow we could see those flood watches back in some areas. But there is good news, starting on Wednesday we’ll have a bit of drier weather, at least through Friday. Along with more sun, a little more heat as well, but we don’t expect to get any higher than 85 here in Clarksburg. Wet weather is expected to be back on Saturday and continue through at least Monday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with morning fog: Low: 62

Tuesday: Scattered showers: High 78

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 82

