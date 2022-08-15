MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation

John Lawson Magruder
John Lawson Magruder(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing.

John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said there have not been any new leads in the investigation since the search was suspended on Aug. 1.

Magruder is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds.

According to a WVU Health Sciences directory, Magruder is an assistant professor in the Division of Pediatric Neurology.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
Students cheer as Louis the Child performs at FallFest Aug. 20, 2019, the last time the annual...
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
A family held a car wash for an unborn baby who has a rare condition.
Fundraiser held for unborn baby with rare condition
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3

Latest News

The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, November 19,...
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to West Virginia
Edward Barker
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
Flooding in Elkins
Portions of Elkins seeing widespread water disruptions
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | August 14, 2022
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | August 14, 2022