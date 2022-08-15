MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing.

John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said there have not been any new leads in the investigation since the search was suspended on Aug. 1.

Magruder is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds.

According to a WVU Health Sciences directory, Magruder is an assistant professor in the Division of Pediatric Neurology.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

