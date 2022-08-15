More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death

(Gray News) – More than 2 million MamaRoo baby swings and 220,000 RockaRoo baby rockers in the U.S. have been recalled due to entanglement and strangulation hazards.

A 10-month-old reportedly died from asphyxiation after crawling under the seat of the swing and getting caught in the strap, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Another 10-month-old was reported to have suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.

The CPSC said there have not been any reported incidents involving the RockaRoo at this time.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that has several motions and speeds, while the RockaRoo is a rocker with a front-to-back gliding motion.

This recall includes MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness - versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The 5-point harness model is not included in the recall.

Only the RockaRoo with model number 4M-012 is included in the recall.

Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place where the infants can’t reach them.

They were sold at Target and BuyBuy Baby stores nationwide and online at Amazon and 4moms.com from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Another 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo products under recall were sold in Canada.

Those with the recalled product can contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener to prevent the strap from extending under the swing when not in use.

4moms CEO Gary Waters provided the following statement in response to the recall:

“Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes. That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.

We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings. After investigating the circumstances behind these two reported incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.

The free strap fastener kit we have designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent any other incidents from happening when a MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in use and an infant crawls under the seat. We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products.

We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.