Nelson Dean Hines, 88 of Birch River, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Braxton Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born June 17, 1934 in Hacker Valley to the late Rosco and Mable Mayse Hines. Nelson was a United States Army Veteran and a retired chipper operator for Coastal Lumber Company. He was an avid bird watcher, especially red cardinals; enjoyed turkey and deer hunting when he was able; loved WWE; was a talker; and absolutely loved his family. To him, family was everything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson Tyler James Fister, Jr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ware Hines; daughter Deanna Hines; sons Nelson “Lynn” (Geneva) Hines and Brandon Hines; grandchildren Destiny Fister, Dana Davis, Fern Stibler, and Wayne Hines; great-granddaughter Kirra Fister; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Nelson’s family.

