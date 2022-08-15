Norma Jean Richmond Arthur, 94, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma, on September 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Jeremiah Webster and Blanche Cochran Richmond. She was married on January 9, 1988, to Robert “Bob” Arthur who resides at their home in West Milford. Mrs. Arthur is also survived by three children, Marsha Lynne Romine of Lost Creek, John Phillip Self and wife Donna of Louisville, KY, and Joseph Eric Self and wife Kim of Corydon, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Jean Pullen. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Arthur received her nursing degree in Louisville, KY, and worked at several area hospitals. Upon moving back to WV, she worked for several years in nursing until her retirement from the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg. She was a member of the West Milford United Methodist Church where she previously had played the organ. Family and friends may call at the West Milford United Methodist Church, 713 Main Street, West Milford on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bonnie Starkey presiding. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family and www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

