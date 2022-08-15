Portions of Elkins seeing widespread water disruptions Sunday

Flooding in Elkins
Flooding in Elkins(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Portions of Elkins are seeing widespread water disruptions Sunday.

City officials say the second and third wards were impacted by an 18 in. water main break. This happened at around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Then at around 8 p.m., water system personnel responded to a water leak under Worth Ave. near Main St.

The images sent to 5 News show severe flooding along the roads.

The City’s External Affairs Specialist Sutton Stokes says the issues have not been resolved.

While repairs are underway, water will be off to some customers on Reed St., Worth Ave., and Industrial Park Rd. between Gorman Ave. and 11th Street.

After repairs are complete and service has been restored, he says a Boil Water Notice will be in effect for these customers.

The earliest that laboratory testing can be completed and the notice lifted is Tuesday, Aug. 16.

