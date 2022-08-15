Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments.

Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.

However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to improve on this number.

“We have some areas that we need to improve. We know that on any given day,” says Brown. “We also know it’s a moving target. We have a lot of new students coming in and what this school year looks like. It’s going to be a little bit different than in the past. But we really stay true to the foundational things that we’ve been focusing on for the last several years.”

Ritchie County is one of many other districts suffering from the teacher shortage.

But the district is looking to address this issue as one of 31 districts using the alternative certification program being implemented by the state’s education department.

“We’re experiencing the same shortage as other districts with retirement and just natural attrition,” says Brown. “But we’ve been working diligently using the alternate certification paths to get folks eligible to be in the classroom. But we’re in good shape. We’ll continue to strive to get everyone on board as soon as possible.”

Brown says there are still many areas the district is looking to emphasize and focus.

Including adopting new textbooks for science and English language arts and employing a S.T.E.M. teacher at the high school.

“It’s an area that we know we need to strengthen. We have pods of it throughout the county and our individual classrooms are doing well with it. But adding a little more emphasis at the high school level this year,” says Brown.

The first day for Ritchie County Schools will be August 18.

