Stormed drains backed up in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With recent flooding, storm drains are backed up in Buckhannon.

Due to recent flooding, storm drains have been clogged with debris and other material in Buckhannon, but it’s not necessarily mother nature’s fault.

Sanitary Superintendent Ethan Crosten says not to blow or cut any grass or debris into the streets.

“Whenever people cut their grass or blow it into the streets it eventually ends up in the drains. One way or another, when the rains storms come and what happens is they get covered up. Water flows over them or the grass goes into the drain and clogs the drain up.”

This issue has been going on for a while now,, and with those issues, they can have long-term effects.

“We’ve had some of these storm drains plug up and cause the water not to be able to drain. It can cause water issues with houses and property damage.”

The City of Buckhannon will also go around every couple of weeks and clean the drains out, but it can be difficult to keep up with it when it constantly rains.

Crosten gives advice to those who see a storm drained clogged up.

“If you see an inlet plugged up, cover it up. Keep debris off of it. That’s the best thing you can do. If it starts to get bad call us. The storm department will come out and unplug the drain if it’s plugged.”

The City of Buckhannon wants you to know when you finish mowing, excess grass must be disposes properly.

