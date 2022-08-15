West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man was charged after officers said seven children were found living in a “very unsanitary and filthy” home.

Child Protective Services and officers responded to a West Union home to investigate a complaint on July 11, according to a criminal complaint.

When they arrived at the home, they made contact with 58-year-old Edward Barker. The report says the home was in “very unsanitary and filthy” conditions.

The children were reportedly “physically dirty,” had matted hair and “smelled of body odor and urine.”

Officers said there was dog feces “all over the floors of the home, some smeared into the carpets and wood flooring.” In addition, the beds had no sheets or blankets on them and were discolored and urine stained.

Court documents say the children’s bedroom floors were also covered in dog feces, including one room that one child allegedly “slept on the floor amongst the dog feces” on the floor.

Deputies also said there were cockroaches crawling “all over the floors” and inside of the refrigerator.

CPS reportedly filed a petition and removed seven children ranging from 4-14 years old from the home.

Barker has been charged with child neglect. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.