WVU offensive line prepares for blitzing Pitt defense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore said today that there are 8 players that are ready to go ahead of the September 1st matchup against Pitt. The Backyard Brawl is a season opener unlike many others in all of college football this season. With that in mind, a Pitt team that loves to blitz has Moore and his front line treating every day in Fall camp like it’s opening night.

“It’s like I told my guys today, I hope that is why you came here. There’s a lot of schools you go to where the first game is not a big deal. Nobody is going to write about you if you miss a sack,” said coach Moore. “I guarantee you, if you give up a sack in this game on third and long, there’s a lot of people that’s going to remember you for a long time. That’s pressure, but that’s what it’s about. That’s why they’re here. There’s going to be 67,000 people there, man, you better get ready. You’re going to be going against some of the best people you are going to go against all year, maybe your whole career. We’ve got to be ready to go. We can’t make mental mistakes. We can’t put our eyes in the wrong spot. We can’t overset. We can’t get our hands outside.”

