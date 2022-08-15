WVU offensive line prepares for blitzing Pitt defense

Backyard Brawl kicks off WVU season on Sept. 1
WVU Offensive Line
WVU Offensive Line(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore said today that there are 8 players that are ready to go ahead of the September 1st matchup against Pitt. The Backyard Brawl is a season opener unlike many others in all of college football this season. With that in mind, a Pitt team that loves to blitz has Moore and his front line treating every day in Fall camp like it’s opening night.

“It’s like I told my guys today, I hope that is why you came here. There’s a lot of schools you go to where the first game is not a big deal. Nobody is going to write about you if you miss a sack,” said coach Moore. “I guarantee you, if you give up a sack in this game on third and long, there’s a lot of people that’s going to remember you for a long time. That’s pressure, but that’s what it’s about. That’s why they’re here. There’s going to be 67,000 people there, man, you better get ready. You’re going to be going against some of the best people you are going to go against all year, maybe your whole career.  We’ve got to be ready to go. We can’t make mental mistakes. We can’t put our eyes in the wrong spot. We can’t overset. We can’t get our hands outside.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
Students cheer as Louis the Child performs at FallFest Aug. 20, 2019, the last time the annual...
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
Edward Barker
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
A family held a car wash for an unborn baby who has a rare condition.
Fundraiser held for unborn baby with rare condition
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired

Latest News

Preston football
Preston football looks to bounce back in 2022 after pandemic rattled 2021 season
Sunday Sit Down: Jay Rogers
Sunday Sit Down: Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rodgers
Gilmer County Football
Gilmer County Titans look to continue playoff success
WVU Offensive Line
WVU offensive line fueled by Mountain State natives