Antero employees renovate school sports complex

PINE GROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - Employees with Antero Resources volunteered at Valley High School last month to renovate the school’s sports complex.

With support from RDR Energy Resources, Instant Growth Hydroseeding, LLC and Laurel Aggregates, volunteers dedicated a combined 400 hours to complete the job, along with equipment and materials.

During the school year, Valley High School’s complex supports events for football, baseball, cheerleading, dance and band related activities.

Throughout the week, volunteers spruced up the area by installing drainage systems, hydroseeding and regrading sidelines. Subcontractors for the company provided dump trucks and excavators to finish the project.

“At Antero, we are committed to making positive, meaningful differences in the communities where we work and live,” said Antero Resources Regional Vice President Kevin Ellis. “Our employees and suppliers are proud to support the youth that will enjoy these athletic fields for various activities this school year and beyond.”

