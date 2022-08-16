Chad Alan Short, 41, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. Chad was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 28, 1981, a son of Brenda June Hanner Short of Bridgeport and the late Michael “Mike” Short. Chad is survived by his son, Cameron Short of Akron, OH and his daughter, Courtney Potter of Akron, OH; brother, Eric Short and wife Sheena of Quiet Dell; sister, Lindsay Short and Adam Moore of Jane Lew; nieces, Ava Short, Maci Moore, and Morgan Hawkins; nephews, Levi Moore, Logan Parsons, and Landon Hawkins; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and June Hanner of Peletier, NC, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Lou Short of Lost Creek, WV. Chad was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1999. He played on the last ever football team at Potomac State College before transferring to West Liberty State College where he played for five years and was captain of his team his senior year. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology in 2005 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his masters in exercise physiology in 2007. Chad was part of the strength and conditioning programs for Pittsburgh Pirates, Altoona Curve, and the Cleveland Browns. Prior to his most recent job at Aurora Flight Sciences, he was co-owner of 4.40 performance in Akron, Ohio where he was able to share his passion for sports by teaching and coaching athletes of all ages. Chad had a heart of gold and his love for his family and friends was unmeasurable. His sneaky sense of humor would have a person laughing for days. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:30 with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Cremation will follow the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli funeral Home.

