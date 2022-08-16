Customized backpacks help make going back to school easier for some students

Child Advocacy nonprofit partners with Northwestern Mutual to helps 11-17 year-olds
Some kids in the foster care system will receive free customized backpacks for back to school
Some kids in the foster care system will receive free customized backpacks for back to school(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Northwestern Mutual is partnering with a local child’s advocacy group to help make going back to school a little more special.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates is a non-profit group that supports court-appointed volunteers for children who experienced abuse or neglect.

According to Margaret Hoschar who is the program director for CASA… Northwestern reached out to her about 4 years ago to create a backpack drive for the older children in the system.

The drive targets kids between 11 and 17 years old.

Margaret says this age group is often forgotten or overlooked.

This year… 15 kids were chosen to create their unique-to-them backpacks.

“I go through the start of the new year, jan 1 and go through my database and look at the children’s age. And pick between the 11 and 17 children we have in that age. Everyone between that age should get one if they’re local and out of home.”

Hoschar said that CASA is representing over 450 children and first the jan of 22 240 new cases. She said because of this, kids are only eligible to get the backpacks once to help make sure everyone can get one each year.

To customize everything, the kids pick the color of the backpack, water bottle, if they want their name embroidered on the front.

They also give their sizes for the shoes and sweatshirts.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Flooding in Marion County
Reports of flooding in Marion County

Latest News

Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
WVU to receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic
Robinson Grand to host fundraising concert to preserve cemeteries
WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019
Antero employees renovate school sports complex
More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority