Doris Hope White, of Webster Springs, WV, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 15th, 2022 due to a short illness. She worked at Webster County Memorial Hospital under Dr. Paul Bennett and Dr. Robert Mace for 30+ years until she decided to retire. She was also a long time member of the Webster County Woodchopping Festival Committee and a member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs where she absolutely loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed watching any and all sports, especially her Webster County Highlanders and West Virginia Mountaineers. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Hale (Bud) White; parents Paul and Phyllis Hull; and brother Frank Hull, all of Webster Springs. She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Jack) Tonkin and daughter Kelli (Charles) Cochran of Webster Springs; son Jeffrey (Jodie) White of Lebanon, Tennessee; brothers Tom Hull of San Diego, CA and Bill (Anna) Hull of St. Albans; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Per her last wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Doris and her family request that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs or to the Webster County Woodchopping Festival. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Doris’ family.

