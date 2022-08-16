FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Edward Barker
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, November 19,...
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to West Virginia

Latest News

The former officers are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and...
2 former officers reject plea deals in Floyd killing
WVU OLine Prepares for the Backyard Brawl
WVU OLine Prepares for the Backyard Brawl
Midland Elementary gets ready for new school year.
Midland Elementary gets ready to head back to school on August 17
FILE - Alex Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather...
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says