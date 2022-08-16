Garland D. Hall, 85 of Hugheston, formerly of French Creek, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was born January 20, 1937 in Removal to the late Okey F. and Nora Ware Hall and was a United States Army Veteran. Garland enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and owned and operated Jerry Run Grocery for 12 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Veda Ireda Brown Hall; son Garland D. Hall, Jr.; brother Gordon R. Hall; and sisters Lors Hall and Dorothy Isenhart. Garland is survived by his sons Theron Roger Hall and John Glenn (Shawna) Hall; grandchildren Cody Hall, Harlan Hall, and Clarice Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Garland’s life will be held at 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Military Honors to follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.

