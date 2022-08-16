Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Edward Barker
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe
Judge rejects plea deals in submarine spy case, says they were not harsh enough
Deputies say they arrested a 12-year-old boy after he stole his family's vehicle and led them...
12-year-old steals minivan, leads deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
LIVE: Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
401(k)
New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement