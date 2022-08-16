Jonathan Allen Stewart, 46, beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend, of Thornton, WV, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on August 11, 2022. Jonathan was born on July 19, 1976, a son of Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs and the late Alonza Harkless. In addition to his father, Jonathan was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his step-father, Robert Paul Combs; and maternal grandparents: Mabel Stewart and Paul Rolston Stewart. Forever cherishing their memories of Jonathan are his mother, Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs of Shinnston; one brother, Everett Ray Harkless of Shinnston; one uncle, Paul Stewart of Ohio; two aunts: Carolyn Wright and husband, Mike, of North Carolina, and Doris Flack of White Sulphur Springs; one niece: Tiffany Barba of Missouri; one nephew, Larry Bass of North Carolina; two cousins, Jake “Jiggers” Stewart, Courtney Stewart, Jennifer Flack, Jessica Flack, and Tiffany Flack; very best friends, Ralph “Bud” Lewis of Bridgeport, Jackie Paxton of Wooster, Anthany Frierson of Wooster, Luanna Upchurch of North Carolina, and Mack Upchurch; his mother’s dog, Pretty Boy; and beloved K-9 companion, Bear who will miss him dearly. Since the age of 16, Jonathan took pride in doing Construction leading him to become a self-employed contractor. Jonathan was Christian by faith. He enjoyed spending his free time deer hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. Jonathan had a love for animals. You would often find him wood working or in his kitchen making delicious meals. Those who knew Jonathan lost a magnificent light in their lives. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Following services, Jonathan’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jonathan Allen Stewart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

