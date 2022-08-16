Jordan Brewster named to Preseason All Big-12 Women’s Soccer Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifth year senior Jordan Brewster was named to the Preseason All Big-12 Team Monday. The North Canton, Ohio native was WVU’s lone selection for this year’s preseason team. She has been named to the team for four consecutive years. She’s established herself as one of the premier defensive players in all of the Big 12. That’s in part due to her helping the Mountaineer defense record 11 shutouts in 2021. Nine of those shutouts came in the regular season - the best for WVU since 2017.

