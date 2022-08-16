Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, showers and thunderstorms pushed through the mountainous areas of West Virginia, as a low-pressure system lingered south of the Mountain State. Today, the same system will continue to do so, so expect some rain in our region, especially in the lowlands. This afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, pop up in the lowlands during the late-morning to mid-evening. So some areas will see rain during that time. By the time the rain dissipates in the evening hours, we’ll likely see about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in some areas. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, below-average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and our region dries out, with no rain expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow, the system producing the rain moves away from West Virginia, so barring a couple of isolated showers in the evening, most of our region stays dry. As a result, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the upper-70s, perhaps even reaching 80 degrees in some areas. The nice weather lasts into the end of the workweek, with highs in the low-80s and partly sunny skies, so go outside if you can later this week. Then on Saturday into early next week, a low-pressure system from out west approaches our area, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. Rain chances will especially increase as we start next week. All the while, temperatures will be in the low-80s. In short, today will be mild and rainy again, and we will see nice weather for the rest of the week, before the rain returns this weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, pushing in during the afternoon. Not much is expected, with about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain at most in some areas. So some areas will see rain. Besides that, winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, similar to yesterday. Overall, today will be on the cool, cloudy side, with a chance of rain. High: 78.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with a slight chance of a rain shower. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-50s, slightly below-average for this time of year. Overall, expect a mild, gray night. Low: 58.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with only a couple of isolated showers. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will be a bit cloudy but seasonable. High: 82.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so our region will see sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overall, Thursday will be warm and quiet. High: 83.

