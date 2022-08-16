Judge rejects plea deals in submarine spy case, says they were not harsh enough

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland couple was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday in a submarine spy case.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia.

Both Jonathan and Diana withdrew their guilty pleas after the judge rejected the plea deals, saying they were not harsh enough.

Their pretrial date has been set for Jan. 2023.

Jonathan Toebbe, a naval engineer, admitted selling information about Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government. That person was actually an undercover FBI agent. Diana Toebbe was charged with acting as a lookout at several prearranged “dead-drop” locations at which memory cards containing the secret information was left behind.

Both Jonathan and Diana pleaded guilty to espionage charges in February.

The FBI has said the scheme began in April 2020, when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and wrote that he was interested in selling to that country operations manuals, performance reports and other sensitive information. He included in the package, which had a Pittsburgh return address, instructions to his supposed contact for how to establish a covert relationship with him, prosecutors said.

That package was obtained by the FBI last December through its legal attaché office in the unspecified foreign country. That set off a months-long undercover operation in which an agent posing as a representative of a foreign country made contact with Toebbe, ultimately paying $100,000 in cryptocurrency in exchange for the information Toebbe was offering.

The country to which Jonathan Toebbe was looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents.

Jonathan Toebbe, who held a top-secret security clearance through the Defense Department, agreed as part of the plea deal to help federal officials with locating and retrieving all classified information in his possession, as well as the roughly $100,000 in cryptocurrency paid to him by the FBI.

FBI agents who searched the couple’s home found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid children’s passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves, according to court testimony last year.

