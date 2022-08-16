Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 16th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! There were more showers out there today as well as a few thunderstorms. Today, the storms were mostly west of where they were yesterday. Randolph and Webster counties were under a flood watch yesterday, but today, they had a break. Going forward to the end of the week, we’re looking at some better weather and some sunnier skies. It won’t last long as more showers and thunderstorms could start as soon as Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, those showers are expected to continue on through next week.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 82

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 83

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 86

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.