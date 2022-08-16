Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31.

The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Crews will be working in the area to install high mast lighting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Officials said WV 20 can be used as an alternate route. Delays are expected during the project.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
16 people charged in organized drug crime
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
Edward Barker
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
WVU receives $930k for mobile wastewater testing lab
WVU receives $930k for mobile wastewater testing lab