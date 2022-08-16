Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31.

The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Crews will be working in the area to install high mast lighting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Officials said WV 20 can be used as an alternate route. Delays are expected during the project.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

