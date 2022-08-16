Lewis County Fair returns in September, carnival cancelled

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Carnival was canceled this year, but there are many other activities the fair will offer.

Due to a last minute cancelation from the carnival company, there will be no carnival at the Lewis County Fair this year. There were about 10 rides Lewis County booked for the carnival.

However, the fair is doing their best to fill the grounds with many other activities and attractions.

“A carnival is just a small portion of what we have at our fair. We have open mic night on Thursday. We have side by side racing. We have a bouncy house that will come in and set up and cartoon headquarters,” said Treasure Jessica Luzader.

Luzader says there was never any thought to canceling the fair because of the economic impact it would have on the county.

“The amount of small businesses and the economical impact to our area it would have because we have small business vendors that come and set up. A lot of our food vendors. Our events that we have. Thomas Motor Sports that runs our derby. That’s a small business. If we cancel on them, they lose out on that.”

A whole year goes into planning the fair. With so much to do at the fair, they attract people outside of the county.

“We pull people not only from our county but surrounding counties because they don’t have fairs or festivals that go on this time of year in their county.”

The Lewis County Fair will be held September 22nd-24th. Admission is $5.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.