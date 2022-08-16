Loveberry Bake Shop opens in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a brand-new bakery in Weston, and its doors are officially open to the community.

Loveberry Bake Shop is situated on 2nd Street, and the owners are excited to start serving sweet treats of all kinds.

This mother/daughter-owned business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their dream becoming a reality.

“It’s been a dream for my mom to own and operate a bakery, and I’ve always wanted to own a business. And we decided this is it. This is the opportunity; we’re going to go for it,” said Jessica Richards, one of the owners.

Richards, a Weston resident, saw an opportunity to open a business here, and her mom and sister became a part of it.

After baking on the side for years, they are thrilled to have a place of their own to operate full-time.

“It’s unreal. I don’t think I’m awake yet,” said Brenda Breasette, owner and mother.

Breasette said she loves working with her daughters, and hopes to keep this business within the family for many years to come.

“I want it to grow, and I would like my grandchildren to just work in and I’d like to teach them all how to bake, and one day they can run it,” she said.

This bake shop sells a variety of goodies including cookies, pies, cupcakes, and more.

You can find their website here: Loveberry Bake Shop.

