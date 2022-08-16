Mario “Marty” DeFazio, 91, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 20, 1931, the son of Anna (Moschella) and Aneillo DeFazio. He was a 1949 graduate of Victory High School and that same year enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a mechanic for jet fighter planes in Japan during the Korean War. This earned him the nickname “Ram Jet” as coined by his brother-in-law, Benny Quinones. After returning to the U.S., Marty married Dorothy Pishner to whom he was married for 67 years until her death on October 12, 2021. Together they owned and operated Marty’s Bakery from 1962-1994. Marty had a lifelong love of aviation and was a licensed private pilot during the 1970s and 1980s. After his retirement, he served as a member of the Board of the Enlarged Hepzibah Water District. Marty never met a stranger and counted among his best friends Sullivan Larry, Joe Rodriguez, Ron Gonzalez, Sidney “Zot” Del Rio and Pete Oliveto. He was at his best when the deck was stacked completely against him and this remained true until the last moments of his life. In addition to his wife and parents, preceding him in death were his brothers Joseph and Sylvester “Sub” DeFazio and brother-in-law Benny Quiñones, sister Carmella (DeFazio) Quiñones, sisters-in-law Virginia (Ferella) DeFazio and Joan (Tapp) DeFazio and nephew Michael A. DeFazio Marty is survived by his daughter Tammy, and by his brothers, Francisco “Frank” DeFazio, Augustine “Auggie” DeFazio, and Anthony DeFazio, his sister Mary Hustead, sisters-in-laws Angie DeFazio and Jackie DeFazio. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart. The family wishes to acknowledge the staff and administration of St. Barbara’s Nursing Home for their kind and attentive care, and to thank special friends Ron and Sandra Gonzalez, Mark and Kimberly Hinkle and Marsha and Billy Pearson, Becky and Alan Sherry, Judy, Jill and Shelly Poe, Annette Talley and Linda Hayes whose many kindnesses will never be forgotten. Marty was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home, P.O. Box 9066, Monongah, WV 26555. Marty will be missed every single day. Condolences to the DeFazio Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A gathering of family and friends will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

