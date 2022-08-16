Midland Elementary gets ready to head back to school on August 17

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Midland Elementary students got a taste of what the new school year would be with a night full of activities.

Families were able to meet with the teachers.

There was a Photo Booth for students to take pictures with friendsas well.

Principal Teena Wallace said she was glad for the students to come back.

She added after the pandemic. She was glad to start a somewhat normal school year.

“It just feels great. Those two years were so difficult. What was so difficult were relationships. When the students got to come back, the most important thing they just wanted to see their friends,” Wallace said.

She explained one of the hardest things during the pandemic was building relationships.

“The social aspect of school is very important for elementary students. All students but especially elementary students,” Wallace said.

All Randolph County Students start the new year on August 17.

