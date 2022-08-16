Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences

Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out some of the mountain has found its way into their lake.

Maple Lake is located just downhill from the North Central West Virginia Airport construction site.

Maple Lake Clubs President Michael Arnold says a storm last week led to runoffs from the project. Arnold says the result was a $400-thousand bill to dredge the lake. What used to be a pretty clear lake now looks more like coffee

“It’s a little bit more murky than we would like, but it’s whole different level this past week,” said Arnold.

Guenter Metzger is the chairman of Maple Lakes dredging committee. He says it took 19 of these large bags to clear out the clay-like sediment and that was only after dredging half the lake.

Metzger says similar situations have happened in the past, but in his 35 years living here he’s never seen it get this bad. He blames it on the mountain project.

“You’re always going to have some sort of sediment wash down in a creek, in a river as you see, but here it’s the massive amounts that came off of those walls where literally it should’ve been going into the retaining ponds -- it was going off the wall and running down there,” said Metzger.

Members of the Maple Club community were in attendance at the ribbon cutting today and were able to air some of their grievances. Now they’re hoping to find a fair resolution soon.

“We’re looking to talk to some of the folks involved in the project; the airport authority etc. and see what sort of solution we can come up with to return some of their dirt and sediment back to them,” said Arnold.

